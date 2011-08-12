Will Melissa Gorga become the first Real Housewives star to make it big in the music industry?

Following in the footsteps of fellow Housewives Kim Zolciak, Countess LuAnn de Lesseps and Jo de la Rosa, the Real Housewives of New Jersey star, 32, debuted her first single, "On Display," during On-Air with Ryan Seacrest Friday.

"I just think that everyone is going to be pleasantly surprised," Gorga said of the up-tempo track. "It's good. I like it. That was my first, and as they go on they get better and better and better."

