NEW YORK (AP) -- Retired CBS anchorman Dan Rather says his lawsuit against his former network was worth it, even though the $70 million breach-of-conduct case was rejected by New York courts.

In his new book, "Rather Outspoken," he said the case forced some of the "ugly truths" about CBS into the open. The longtime CBS newsman left the network acrimoniously after a discredited 2004 report about President George W. Bush's military service.

Rather's book is due out Monday. A copy was purchased Tuesday by The Associated Press.

Rather wrote that the lawsuit "took a big whack out of my time, my psyche and my bank balance, but even so, it was worth it."

He said his wife, Jean, had even advised against suing.