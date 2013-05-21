NEW YORK (AP) — For the past decade, the "American Idol" season finale has been one of television's biggest events of the year. Now it's not even TV's biggest event of the week.

The Nielsen company estimated that 14.3 million people watched Candice Glover's victory over Kree Harrison in last week's final episode of the season. Both the CBS drama "NCIS" and comedy "The Big Bang Theory" had more viewers last week.

The fall for "Idol" is startling. Just two years ago, the show drew 29.3 million people for its season finale, more than double what it had this year. Big changes are expected for the show going forward.

The "American Idol" high water mark was the 38.1 million who watched the season conclusion in 2003.