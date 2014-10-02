You know what's "So Raven"? Apparently, slamming other child stars on "Oprah: Where Are They Now?"

The 28-year-old actress and her tri-colored hair sat down with Oprah, where she was asked how she managed to stay out of the tabloids, unlike other young stars in Hollywood.

Raven wasn't so subtle when she threw shade at a number of high-profile former child stars.

NEWS: Lindsay Lohan is topless on Instagram

"My parents taught me to keep my private life private," said the former "Cosby Show" actress. "They showed me all the role models out there that I could turn into, and what I want for myself in the future. And seeing all the … child stars going off the edge, what I've learned? It's unnecessary to go to the most popular restaurant in the world when you have a scandal on your head, and then get mad that someone's going to take a picture of you."

"That's your fault, boo-boo," she said. "Stay in the house."

NEWS: R-Patz on Justin Bieber and child stars

Sure, she didn't name names -- unless she specifically meant Honey Boo Boo, although that's unlikely. Or maybe it's because the list of young stars who find themselves in the midst of scandals and paparazzi encounters could be too long to rattle off in such a short amount of time.

Raven-Symone's episode of "Oprah: Where Are They Now?" airs Sunday, October 5 at 9/8c on OWN.