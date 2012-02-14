ATLANTA (AP) -- The head of the Ray Charles Foundation is demanding the return of a $3 million gift given to Albany State University in south Georgia.

The organization says the college has yet to use the funds to build a performing arts center in the artist's name.

Charles, a native of Albany, died in 2004. He gave Albany State $1 million in 2001 and $2 million in 2002.

The $1 million gift remains in a bank, and the $2 million was given to 125 students chosen to be Ray Charles Presidential Scholars. According to the foundation, the funds were granted "solely to help build a performing arts center."

Albany State University spokesman Demetrius Love said the gift was never restricted and the school continues to pursue additional funding for the building.