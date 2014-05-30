While ex-girlfriend Kim Kardashian is off on her honeymoon, Ray J is back in the States getting into trouble. The rapper was arrested for battery at the Beverly Wilshire Hotel in Beverly Hills, Calif., on Friday, TMZ reports.

Police were called to the hotel Friday night when Brandy's younger brother, 33, reportedly wouldn't leave after causing a scene in the bar area.

While being handcuffed, Ray J reportedly spit on an officer and kicked out a window of the patrol unit vehicle. He was booked for resisting arrest, battery, trespassing, and vandalism.

Ray J's run-in with the law comes amid ex-girlfriend Kardashian and Kanye West's honeymoon celebration in Ireland. Ray J and the 33-year-old reality star famously made a sex tape while dating, which was leaked in February 2007.

Wiz Khalifa, the husband of West's ex Amber Rose, was also arrested following Kimye's nuptials for bringing a "green leafy substance" to a Texas airport on May 25. He, of course, managed to squeeze in a jail selfie after his arrest.

