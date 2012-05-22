Ray J was hospitalized Monday morning in Las Vegas.

The 31-year-old singer's rep confirmed to Us Weekly, "He will remain in the facility to recuperate from exhaustion and jet lag."

Ray J was in Las Vegas over the weekend to attend the Billboard Music Awards. According to his rep, he flew from China to the U.S. on a 32-hour trip to attend. After the show, Ray J hosted a launch party for his "Prince Reigns" hair serum at the Rio Hotel & Casino.

The 2012 Billboard Music Awards gave a special tribute to the late Whitney Houston, who died Feb. 11 at the age of 48. Ray J dated the music legend on and off and told Us in a statement shortly after her Feb. 11 death, "Over the past few days, I've tried to process the emptiness that I am experiencing. What my heart feels cannot be expressed in words. The world lost an icon, but I lost my close friend."

And nearly one month after her death, Ray J was "still hurting," he told reporters at a press conference on March 9.

"It's just such a tough time for me. I've been through a lot in these past few weeks," the VH1 reality star said. "I'm able to look at life in a whole different way. I always look at my phone because I got a picture of somebody I really love and it helps me through the day."

