LOS ANGELES (AP) -- Hollywood's award season is going to linger on through April Fool's Day this year.

Organizers of the Razzies have changed the schedule for their nominations and prize ceremony. The spoof on the Academy Awards picks the year's worst films.

The Razzies used to announce contenders the night before the Oscar nominations, which are coming Tuesday.

Razzies founder John Wilson announced Sunday that nominations this season will be released Feb. 25, the eve of the Oscar ceremony. Winners of the Razzies will be announced on April 1.

Wilson says Razzies organizers have long wanted to have their awards coincide with April Fool's Day.

A news release announcing the change also notes that it will give the 600 Razzies voters "additional time to see the dreck they will eventually nominate."