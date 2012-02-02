ST. LOUIS (AP) -- David Peaston, a St. Louis R&B and gospel singer who had a string of hits in the late 1980s and early 1990s, has died.

Peaston's niece, Neuka Mitchell, says the singer died Wednesday of complications of diabetes. He was 54.

Peaston was from a family of successful singers. His mother, Martha Bass, was a gospel performer with the Clara Ward Singers. His older sister, Fontella Bass, had a top-10 song with "Rescue Me" in 1965.

Peaston's career got a boost after winning several competitions on the "Showtime at the Apollo" television show in the 1980s. His highest charting song was "Two Wrongs (Don't Make It Right)." It reached No. 3 on the R&B charts in 1989.

Funeral arrangements are pending. Peaston is survived by his wife and two sons.