This year's July 4th Independence Day holiday has an extra special meaning for rising R&B singer Frank Ocean. On Wednesday, the musician -- who has penned tracks for Justin Bieber and John Legend -- came out via a blog posting on his official website.

"In the last year or 3 I've screamed at my creator, screamed at the clouds in the sky, for some explanation. Mercy maybe. For peace of mind to rain like manna somehow," Ocean, 24, wrote, before going into detail about falling in love with a man who did not reciprocate his feelings.

PHOTOS: Out and proud stars

"4 summers ago, I met somebody. I was 19 years old. He was too. We spent that summer, and the summer after, together," Ocean (real name: Christopher Breaux) explained. "Everyday almost… Sleep I would often share with him. By the time I realized I was in love, it was malignant. It was hopeless. There was no escaping."

PHOTOS: Celeb LGBT allies

As he prepares to release his debut album, Channel Orange, later this month, Ocean says a weight has been lifted now that he can be open about his sexuality.

Says the singer, who is a member of the hip-hop collective Odd Future: "I feel like a free man. If I listen closely... I can hear the sky falling too."

This article originally appeared on Usmagazine.com: R&B Singer Frank Ocean: My First Love Was a Man