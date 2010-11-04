Misdemeanor assault charges against R&B singer and former "Dancing With the Stars" contestant Mario have been dropped, and he tells UsMagazine.com he couldn't be happier.

"I'm glad to be finally vindicated," he tells Us. "I want to thank everyone who believed in me. I will continue to love and support my mother."

His mother had told police that her son shoved her into a wall recently at their Baltimore home. She was reportedly under the influence of drugs and alcohol at the time.

"His mom lied so the charges were dropped," a source tells Us.

Next up for Mario? "He's dealt with this by staying in the studio, readying his album for release early next year," his rep tells Us.

