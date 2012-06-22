NEW YORK (AP) -- R&B singer Maxwell has cancelled his short U.S. tour after developing vocal swelling and hemorrhaging.

A representative for the R&B singer said Friday that he has been advised by doctors to rest and undergo treatment. Maxwell's six-date summer tour had shows planned for Los Angeles, Atlanta and Newark, N.J. for July and August.

Maxwell said in the statement that cancelling the tour "sucks" and he plans to hit the road when his new album, "blackSUMMERS'night, " is released later this year.

The 39-year-old made his return to music in 2009 after a seven-year break with the platinum album "BLACKsummers'night. " It won the singer-songwriter two Grammy Awards, among other accolades.

The statement also said refunds are available at the point of purchase.

