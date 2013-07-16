HAYWARD, Calif. (AP) — R&B singer Lester Chambers is recovering from injuries he suffered after a woman leaped onto the stage and shoved him when he dedicated a song to Trayvon Martin during a concert in the San Francisco Bay Area.

Family members tell the San Jose Mercury News (http://bit.ly/12uRHLF ) that Chambers had a bruised rib muscle and nerve damage after he was attacked Saturday at the Hayward Russell City Blues Festival.

Witnesses reportedly heard 43-year-old Dinalynn Andrews Potter shout "it's all your fault" before shoving the 73-year-old Chambers.

George Zimmerman, who was charged with second-degree murder in Martin's killing, was acquitted Saturday.

Andrews Potter was arrested on suspicion of battery, cited and released.

Chambers is a member of the Chambers Brothers, best known for their 1968 hit "Time Has Come Today."

Information from: San Jose (Calif.) Mercury News, http://www.mercurynews.com