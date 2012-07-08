NEW ORLEANS (AP) -- R&B soul singer Anthony Hamilton is no stranger to the Essence Music Festival. For years, his performances have regularly packed the more intimate SuperLounges set up inside the Superdome's corridors.

But this year Hamilton scored a closing night spot on the festival's main stage. That's something he's been seeking ever since he got a taste of the event. The festival is in its 18th year.

Hamilton says he has craved getting on the main stage where artists can touch thousands with just one performance. He says he loved the feeling of being there after singing with Jill Scott last year and is glad to finally get to experience it again.

Hamilton joins Fantasia, Kirk Franklin, Chaka Khan and soul legend Aretha Franklin as the festival's closing night headliners.