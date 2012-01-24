Reaction to the nominations announced Tuesday for the 84th annual Academy Awards:

"I was pleasantly sleeping and someone had the audacity to wake me up." — Christopher Plummer, joking about learning about best supporting actor nomination.

———

"I thought it may elude me. I've always wondered what it was like. I've always peered through the curtain to the front cabin. I feel like I've been invited up. It's a great thing." — Gary Oldman, who received his first Oscar nomination for his lead role in "Tinker Tailor Soldier Spy."

———

"A nomination helps. I feel a lot better already." — Demián Bichir, who went to bed with the flu and woke up as a best actor nominee.

———

"I was slightly surprised, I confess. I bounced. Gently." — Janet McTeer, who was nominated for best supporting actress for "Albert Nobbs."

———

"I know I've made pictures in the past that are tougher. So, despite my name on the picture, believe me, it's OK to come in the theater I think. Bring the kids! Bring the grandparents — it's OK. I'll be good. I'm not kidding." — Martin Scorsese, whose film "Hugo" was nominated for 11 awards, including best film and director.

———

"I don't care how sugared up they get for school." — Brad Pitt, who learned about his best actor nomination before fixing a pancake breakfast with all the fixings for his children.

———

"I feel very honored and special really. You can't imagine, to arrive at the Oscars when you arrive so low, and you can't go further than the Oscars." — Berenice Bejo, who received a supporting actress nomination for her role in "The Artist."

———

"I'm so talked out. There's just so many ways to describe real happiness." — "Footnote" director Joseph Cedar, who learned about his nomination while in Israel on a break from helping his son with his homework.

———

"People of the world, no matter what language they speak, it seems like art has become the common language all over the world." — Writer-director Asghar Farhadi, whose Iranian film "A Separation" was nominated for best foreign film and original screenplay.