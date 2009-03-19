Reaction to the death of actress Natasha Richardson:

"Natasha was brilliant, beautiful, funny, talented beyond measure, as emotionally raw as she was razor sharp. ... May Liam, her beautiful boys and her loving family hold her close as they move through this tragic moment." Jodie Foster, who co-starred with Richardson and Liam Neeson in the 1994 drama "Nell."

"She was one of a kind, a magnificent actress. ... She was also an amazing mother, a loyal friend and the greatest and most generous host you could ever hope to meet." Sam Mendes, who directed the Broadway musical "Cabaret" for which Richardson won a Tony Award in 1998.

"She was a wonderful woman and actress and treated me like I was her own. ... My heart goes out to her family. This is a tragic loss." Lindsay Lohan, who co-starred with Richardson in a remake of "The Parent Trap" in 1998.

"As a stage actress she was really coming into her own, she was becoming a major star and taken extremely seriously on the stage and also her film work ... was excellent. She had a sort of luminous presence on the stage, but offstage she was a very shy, very easygoing, almost self-deprecating character who didn't like being made a fuss of." Tim Walker, theater critic for Britain's Sunday Telegraph newspaper.

"She was quite careful about what she did. But what she did, she went into with a full heart and a passion. She was very discerning, very serious about the film roles she chose. It's absolutely tragic that somebody with so much to offer, and of course from this great acting dynasty, should be taken at this time of her life, and tragic of course for her family." British theater critic Michael Coveney.

"I just want to say how deeply saddened I am, we all are, by the sudden passing of actress Natasha Richardson yesterday. Our thoughts and prayers are with her husband Liam Neeson, their two sons, the rest of their family and friends. Yet another reminder of how fleeting life can be and how precious. We need to value every moment." Oprah Winfrey, on her talk show.

"She was a lady. I can't tell you enough what a good person she was, and fun and vivacious and the most full of life." Kelly Ripa, co-host with Regis Philbin on the syndicated talk show "Live With Regis and Kelly."