LOS ANGELES (AP) -- A collection of reactions to Whitney Houston's death Saturday in Beverly Hills at age 48.

— "Heartbroken and in tears over the shocking death of my friend, the incomparable Ms. Whitney Houston. She will never be forgotten as one of the greatest voices to ever grace the earth." — Mariah Carey, in messages posted on Twitter.

— "A light has been dimmed in our music community today, and we extend our deepest condolences to her family, friends, fans and all who have been touched by her beautiful voice." — Neil Portnow, president and CEO of the Recording Academy.

— "I truly, truly adored Whitney Houston. Her album 'I'm Your Baby Tonight' was the very first album I ever bought." — Michelle Williams of Destiny's Child.

— "I can't believe that Whitney is gone. My heart goes out to her family, to Clive (Davis), and to everyone who knew and loved this amazingly talented and beautiful artist. I will always love her." — Barry Manilow.

— "The morning of the Grammys, the world should pause and pray for the memory of a gifted songbird." — Rev. Al Sharpton, who called for a national prayer to honor Houston and support her family.

— "I've know Whitney since she was a little girl and I loved her. She was like family to me. I will miss her." — Smokey Robinson.