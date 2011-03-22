Christina Aguilera is turning over a new leaf: Twitter!

The singer, 30, joined the microblogging site on Tuesday in honor of her new coaching gig on The Voice, NBC's singing competition show.

What did the Burlesque star -- in the news lately for her drunken post-divorce behavior -- have to say?

"Here goes my first Tweet! Brace yourselves... So excited to connect with all my fans here. xo - Xtina," she wrote late Tuesday.

"Thanks for the welcome to Twitter," she added an hour later. "I'm getting the hang of this. Never thought I'd say the word 'hashtag.' Pandora's box has been opened."

At a press conference for The Voice last week, Aguilera alluded to her recent, highly publicized troubles (including a public drunkenness arrest alongside her beau Matthew Rutler in West Hollywood).

"We're only able to be seen through the microscope of the media and what people gossip about," she said. "You take the good with the bad."

