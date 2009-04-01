Real Housewives of New York star Bethenny Frankel tells Usmagazine.com she definitely "won the fight" against Kelly Killoren Bensimon on Tuesday's show.

"Did Secretariat win the horse race? Did Obama win the election? Yeah, I thought I won the fight with Kelly," Frankel tells Us.

"I think her behavior speaks for itself," Frankel goes on. "And all day I've been having people tell me theyre on team Bethenney."

On Tuesday's show, Bensimon called Frankel to a meeting and said was above her because "I won't put up with your antics and bulls--t...While you're busy talking, I'm busy doing things. I don't like you. I don't think you're charming. I don't think you're funny. We're not friends."

After Frankel interjected, Bensimon said: "You are so crazy. I've got to go on a date."

"With your imaginary boyfriend?" Frankel snapped.

Bensimon has most recently been in the news for allegedly assaulting her ex, Nick Stefanov. Earlier this week, the court case was adjourned until June 8.

Frankel's new book, Naturally Thin, is currently No. 5 on The New York Times' best seller list.