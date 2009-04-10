The Real Housewives of New York star Kelly Bensimon hasn't put away her cat claws.

In May's Harper's Bazaar, she attacks Bethenny Frankel (again) for saying she has an "inauthenticity" to her in an early episode of the Bravo show.

"Is Bethenny a socialite? No." Bensimon, 40, says. "Will she ever sit next to [socialite] Lauren DuPont? No. Is she best friends with [Estee Lauder Senior Vice President] Aerin Lauder? No. Am I? No. Do I care? No. Does she? Oh, absolutely. She's not authentic."

"All she does is sit there and cry all the time," she continues. "I'm like, You're crying about guys? And shut up."

Wait, there's more.

"Honestly, if being inauthentic means graduating from Columbia University, writing three books, starting two magazines, bearing two children [daughters Sea, 10, and Teddy, 8], being the ambassador for wool, running a marathon for charity if that's inauthentic? Tell me what authentic is," she says.

In an email to Usmagazine.com, Frankel, 38, laughs off Bensimon's remarks: "Who is Lauren DuPont? The only person I want to hang out with is Jill Zarin."

Benismon -- who faces a misdemeanor assault charge after she allegedly punched her ex-boyfriend, Nick Stefanov -- also says she has some regrets about appearing on the show.

"One of the worst things about putting yourself out there is exposing yourself to situations you never dreamed would be a reality," she says.

Still, asked if she could be anyone else for a day, she replies, "I would be me. Every single day. With criticism, without criticism. Just to be me. Because what's so bad about that?"