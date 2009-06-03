Get it straight, says Real Housewives of New York City Simon van Kempen: He's not gay.

"If I was gay, I would be gay, but I'm not!" he told Usmagazine.com Wednesday at the AWRT Gracie Awards Gala in NYC. "I don't want to have sex with men!"

The stars of the hit Bravo show have long poked fun at Simon's love for shopping and pampering. On the recent reunion show, Jill Zarin even told Simon's wife Alex McCord that Simon is gay - he just doesn't know it yet.

"If other manifestations of gay means that I like to wear nice clothes and go shopping, then I guess that's fine!" he told Us. "I love fashion, but I love my beautiful wife. That makes me gay?"

He then quipped, "I mean, I've worn Speedos therefore I must be gay!"

"Hopefully, in season three we can get over that," he told Us. "I am Simon, I am not anything more than that. I'm just a loving husband."