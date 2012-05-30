They live in the lap of luxury, but these gene pool lottery winners from Bravo's Real Housewives franchise still work at their figures.

"I like a feminine body. I don't want to be a bodybuilder!" says Melissa Gorga, the kickboxing convert, 33 (wed to Joe, 37). Looking good next to her New Jersey castrates is just a bonus for the 5-foot-4, 115-pound mom of three. "Hey, a little friendly competition never hurt anybody," she jokes.

"I know everyone says this, but it's amazing how much my body changed in my thirties," says O.C. star Gretchen Rossi, 33, who lives with beau Slade Smiley, 43. Hence the 5-foot-5, 118-pounder's constant workouts: "I'll do lunges in my driveway or curl a lamp in my room. I want to look good!"

O.C. star Alexis Bellino, 35 (wed to Jim, 49) says, "I won't give up red wine, chocolate or carbs!" So the 5-foot-7, 120-pound mom of three, who had a nose job last fall, exercises three times a week. As for more surgery? "I'm done picking myself apart. Life's too short to spend another month recovering."

