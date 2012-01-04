For Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Kyle Richards, looking good doesn't mean having to go broke.

During a visit to Us Weekly's New York City headquarters January 2, Richards shared her top budget-friendly beauty tips as revealed in her very first book, Life Is Not a Reality Show, out now. The first-time author's tome is filled with her best advice on relationships, entertaining, parenting and style -- plus anecdotes on her own life, including how she met and kept hot husband Mauricio Umansky!

"I grew up in a house filled with all women and it was the best education you could get as a young girl," married mom of four Richards, 42, explains. "My mom was everyone's guru about what you do and don't do. I used to listen to all these things like a sponge, and now all my girlfriend's come to me [for advice]."

Richards put her tips to good use in her Harper Collins debut, available now. Included in the tome: How to steal her stunning style!

"People assume I use the most expensive shampoo and products, and the truth is, I use Pantene," she says, adding that most of her beauty stash comes from the drugstore. "There's things that you can do to really make you sparkle and stand out that don't cost a lot of money."

