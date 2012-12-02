Kim Zolciak made her dramatic exit from Real Housewives of Atlanta on Sunday's episode -- and the mother of four hasn't looked back since.

Invited on a couples' trip to Anguilla by costar Cynthia Bailey, Zolciak -- then eight months pregnant with son Kash -- came up with a laundry list of excuses why she and husband Kroy Biermann couldn't make the trip with their castmates. Unfortunately for Zolciak, Bailey and the women weren't buying it.

As Zolciak, 34, told the women over brunch that she was under doctors' orders not to fly out of the country as her due date approached, NeNe Leakes quickly got fed up with her excuses. Backed by Bailey, Leakes argued that the group planned the trip around Zolciak's packed schedule so that she and her husband could attend. (Bowing out of the Anguilla trip, Zolciak later revealed that she and Biermann planned a vacation closer to home for those very same dates.)

"Did I not change my schedule? Bitch please," Leakes, 44, fumed on the Dec. 2 episode when Zolciak was out of earshot. "If you were the right kind of bitch, you would have said 'I'm not going to travel with you guys because I don't want to.'"

When Phaedra Parks questioned Zolciak's commitment to her costars and their friendship -- leading Zolciak to storm out of the restaurant -- Leakes could no longer hold her tongue. "So Kim storms out with her belly and wig in tow, and I'm like 'Good, you need to be gone!'" she seethed.

On Bravo's Watch What Happens Live Sunday, Zolciak defended her decision to leave the series -- on her own accord -- to host Andy Cohen. "I was really in a different place. My priorities have changed. I had a one-year-old at home, I love my husband and wanted to be home with my kids," said Zolciak, who previously slammed rumors that she was fired from the series. "People change."

Admitting to Cohen that she no longer speaks to any of her costars, Zolciak argued that her hormones got the best of her during Sunday's massive spat. "When you're pregnant . . . I don't think you should fight with a pregnant lady," she summed up. "That was a bad scene."

This article originally appeared on Usmagazine.com: Real Housewives of Atlanta's Kim Zolciak: I Stopped Speaking to My Costars