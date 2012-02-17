Real Housewives of Atlanta newbie Marlo Hampton doesn't know how to pack light.

In a preview from Sunday's all-new episode, as the cast continues their African vacation, the 36-year-old unpacks and proudly displays her beloved Chanel and Christian Louboutin heels in her luxe hotel suite.

"Phaedra [Parks] counts 29 pairs of shoes. You go to a country where people are starving, where they don't have [anything], and you bring 29 pairs of shoes?" a disgusted Sheree Whitfield, 42, asks. "Unless you're giving some of this sh-t away, what is the purpose?"

Costar Kandi Burruss, 35, feels the same way, telling Hampton: "Most of the time that we're around you, all you talk about is, 'This is Chanel. . .'"

NeNe Leakes, 44, then cuts Burruss off, arguing: "I personally don't think there's anything wrong with it. Your Chanel or your Louis [Vuitton], whatever it is, if you enjoy it, then enjoy it."

The Real Housewives of Atlanta airs Sunday at 9 p.m. EST on Bravo.

