Us Weekly -- After more than a month of treatment, "Real Housewives of Beverly Hills" star Kim Richards has checked out of rehab, Us Weekly reports. "Kim is doing well," a source says.

PHOTOS: Biggest 'RHOBH' bombshells

During her short stay, Kim "tried to leave and she ended up coming back," another insider told Us on Dec. 29, adding that the 47-year-old was "very defiant."

Because she was in treatment, Kim, who recently split with Ken Blumenfeld, was unable to tape the "Real Housewives of Beverly Hills" reunion special, airing later this year.

PHOTOS: Celebrity rehab centers

Kim's erratic behavior was a central theme of the show's second season: In one episode, co-star Adrienne Maloof's plastic surgeon husband, Dr. Paul Nassif, informed Kim that she was taking too many prescription pills, resulting in slurred speech and a "sedated" demeanor.

VIDEO: Lisa VanderPump impersonates Kim Richards

Co-star Brandi Glanville also accused the former child star of being "wasted out of her f------ mind" during game night at Dana Wilkey's house.

"Kim's alcohol addiction, along with other substance abuse problems, has been obvious for quite some time," a close pal told Us on Dec. 6. "It's really good that she's finally getting help."

MORE FROM WONDERWALL:

Countdown: Top 15 Hottest 'Housewives'

Before They Were 'Housewives'

The Secret Reality of 'Real Housewives'