The show must go on.

Despite the suicide of Taylor Armstrong's estranged husband Russell earlier this month, The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills will still premiere Monday, Sept. 5 on Bravo.

"Given that these episodes were filmed months ago, the producers of the show taped a brief interview this week with several of the cast members to introduce the premiere. Re-editing of the episodes is still underway," Frances Berwick, the President of Bravo Media, told Us Weekly in a statement.

PHOTOS: Season one highlights from RHOBH

Berwick added that the channel "has partnered with the Entertainment Industries Council, Inc. (EIC) to raise awareness about suicide prevention."

PHOTOS: Stars we've lost

The network will air various PSAs during the show, as well as provide additional information and resources on Bravotv.com including the National Suicide prevention Hotline.

"Our thoughts continue to be with the Armstrong family during this difficult time," said Berwick.

VIDEO: How Taylor and Russell struggled during their marriage

Contrary to reports, there won't be a Russell Armstrong-themed special. "All reports of a 'suicide special' are wrong," a source tells Us.

Tell Us: Will you tune in for The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills premiere on Sept. 5?

Get more Us! Follow us on Twitter, Friend us on Facebook, Subscribe to Us Weekly