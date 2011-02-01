"The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills" Adrienne Maloof-Nassif revealed to Ellen DeGeneres the backstory behind the early-morning 911 call placed by her husband Dr. Paul Nassif on January 27 concerning Charlie Sheen.

"It was [about 5 AM] and a woman on the phone was saying that she needed to talk to my husband," said Adrienne, in a pre-taped interview airing Wednesday on "The Ellen DeGeneres Show." "And I said, 'Well, who is this?' and she said she was calling about Charlie Sheen."

When the woman told Adrienne's husband that Charlie was suffering from stomach pains, the doctor instructed her to dial 911 immediately. Dr. Nassif also called 911 to make sure that his friend received medical attention.

"Charlie's been a good friend of ours for years," said Adrienne. "They got married at our house, Brooke [Mueller] and Charlie, so we were there for him."

Adrienne also weighed-in on how Charlie's doing now.

"I think he's going to take it day by day," said the reality star. "He's going through a difficult time. I obviously feel for Brooke and his children. But it's going to be an up hill climb for him."

Charlie is reportedly seeking help in a form of home rehab at his mansion in Beverly Hills.

