Bravo is heading back to the Sunshine State!

Despite the first season of The Real Housewives of Miami drawing a less than average viewership, Us Weekly can confirm that plans for season 2 of the reality show are in the works.

Documenting the lives of six wealthy Miami women in 2011, the second season of Real Housewives will feature just three of the original cast members: Marysol Patton, Lea Black and Adriana De Moura, with others expected to be announced.

"The Real Housewives of Miami follows a group of the most beautiful, connected and influential women in town who work hard and play harder," Bravo said in a press release Thursday. "This season will give viewers an inside look at these aspirational women as they juggle family, work and the fabulous social scene in a city where the food is spicy, and the drama is even spicier."

Production is set to begin later this month.

