Jacqueline Laurita of "The Real Housewives of New Jersey" has given birth to an 8lb, 8oz. baby boy named Nicholas Francis Laurita.

Laurita already has two other children, a 6-year-old son with her husband, Chris, and a 17-year-old girl from a previous marriage.

Like any busy real housewife, Laurita gave birth through scheduled Caesarean section. You can read more about Laurita's experience as a lady of leisure and a new mom -- over at her Bravo TV blog.

