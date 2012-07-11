Tuesday night's Real Housewives of Orange County reunion was the very first for Heather Dubrow, who joined the cast for the seventh season -- but the former actress turned stay-at-home mom definitely brought it!

On the always-combative chat with Andy Cohen (part two airs next week) Dubrow revealed a little-known side to fellow housewife Alexis Bellino, calling out Bellino's callous treatment of the reality show's TV crew behind the scenes.

PHOTOS: Housewives' bikini bods

"I've never seen anybody treat a crew the way you treat this crew," Dubrow charged.

"She's hideous to them," the mother of four continued. "She speaks to them like trash and like they are beneath her.

PHOTOS: Alexis' nose job

As Bellino shook her head in disagreement, Dubrow bellowed: "Take this as a moment to look inside of yourself -- and if everyone says you're dead, it's time to lie down!"

Her pals Tamra Barney and Gretchen Rossi (who surprisingly buried the hatchet this past season) also weighed in -- claiming that Bellino's poor treatment of the employees at a local Nordstrom's even inspired them to launch a Facebook group.

As Bellino (a born-again Christian) continued to protest, Barney screamed: "You are psychotic, Jesus Jugs!"

VIEO: Grethen makes amends with Heather

Tell Us: What was your favorite moment on the reunion?

This article originally appeared on Usmagazine.com: Real Housewives of Orange County Reunion: Heather Dubrow Says Alexis Bellino Is "Hideous" to TV Crew