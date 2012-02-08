The Real Housewives of Orange County are back on Bravo, and according to series star Gretchen Rossi, "the alliances this season definitely do change."

The 33-year-old reality star visited Us Weekly's New York City offices Monday, where she opened up about her new friendship with former foe Tamra Barney, 43, and her vicious spat with frenemy Vicky Gunvalson, 49.

VIDEO: Wildest OC Housewives brawls EVER!

"At the beginning of this season you actually see Tamra and I coming together and trying to bury the hatchet," Rossi said. "We start to realize who our true friends are, who's a little shady, or who's doing something that seems a little weird."

Later on in the show's seventh season, viewers will see Rossi in the midst of a "huge war" with Gunvalson, "all while I'm dressed up as Madonna in an awesome '80s outfit."

"She kind of crossed the line with me this time. She said that I didn't know what it was like to have a sick child, and I think that she was way out of line because obviously I'm dating a man [Slade Smiley] who's child has brain cancer," Rossi told Us. "It created a lot of tension, and a lot of emotions flared up in me, and I just lost it."

PHOTOS: Biggest Real Housewives bombshells of all time

Will Rossi and Gunvalson make amends? Watch the video (above) to find out and tune in for an all-new episode of The Real Housewives of Orange County Tuesday at 9 p.m. EST on Bravo.

Get more Us! Follow us on Twitter, Friend us on Facebook, Subscribe to Us Weekly