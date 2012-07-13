Sounds like Heather Dubrow has reached her verdict when it comes to Alexis Bellino.

Real Housewives of Orange County newcomer Dubrow joined Bellino and the other women for an eventful season seven -- and on this past Sunday night's reunion (part one of two), Dubrow was blunt with Bellino.

"I've never seen anybody treat a [TV] crew the way you treat this crew," former actress Dubrow sniped as Andy Cohen moderated.

"She speaks to them like trash and like they are beneath her."

As Bellino shook her head in disagreement, Dubrow yelled: "Take this as a moment to look inside of yourself -- and if everyone says you're dead, it's time to lie down!"

Dubrow explained how things now stand with Bellino to Us Weekly at Thursday's premiere of Ringling Bros. & Barnum & Bailey presents Dragons in L.A. "For me, I've really tried to restart with Alexis a few times, and right after the reunion I thought we were on the road to recovery," she said. "And then she turned around and trashed me in an interview. And I thought, 'you know what? At some point you have to know when to shut the door,' so I think I've shut the door."

As it happens, Bellino also attended Thursday's circus bash -- but she and Dubrow successfully avoided each other. And Bellino explained to Us that, other than Vicki Gunvalson, she's not in contact with other castmates, which also include Tamra Barney, Gretchen Rossi.

"Vicki and I are still in a lot of contact. The other girls and I. . .We're not talking."

Indeed, Bellino claimed she's mulling whether to return for another season. "I don't know at this point.. Honestly, I think I've taken a pretty good beating and I don't know."

