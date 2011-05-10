Taylor Armstrong has reportedly left her icy husband, Russell.

A source tells the new issue of Us Weekly (on stands now) that "The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills" star has secretly separated from her banker husband of seven years.

"They've had huge marital problems related to finances," the insider says of the pair, who were seen together with daughter Kennedy, 5, at a Lollipop Theater Network event in Burbank, Calif., on May 7.

The couple's marital problems are nothing new: Bravo viewers watched them bicker constantly during the show's first season, and Taylor even likened their marriage to a business arrangement.

Still, the recent split is taking a physical toll on Taylor. "She's emaciated -- down 10, 15 pounds," a source tells Us.

The "Real Housewives" drama doesn't end there. New cast member Brandi Glanville, 38 -- Eddie Cibrian's ex -- and Kyle Richards, 42, have been "going at it" since filming began on Season 2. "They got into a fight and Brandi lunged at Kyle," a source says. "They had to be separated by producers."

