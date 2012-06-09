If you ask Teresa Giudice, her brother, Joe Gorga, was totally out of line -- and off-base -- when asking that she go to therapy on last week's Real Housewives of New Jersey.

"I know 110 percent that I don't need therapy," Giudice, 40, tells Jacqueline Laurita on Sunday's episode of the Bravo hit (watch a clip above), shortly after her brother requested that the at-odds siblings attend a session to ease their family's tension.

VIDEO: Inside Teresa and her brother's angry confrontation

Reasoning that she doesn't feel the need to air her dirty laundry in front of others when the issues concern her and her brother alone, Giudice sees Gorga's request as unnecessary.

"Why would I go to therapy? I didn't do anything wrong," the controversial reality star and mom of four daughters says in the preview clip. "I want things to work out with my brother and I, but this is a little bit dramatic."

VIDEO: Melissa Gorga tells Us about her family's feud

Laurita sees Gorga's point, and urges Giudice to meet him in the middle. "Oh my God, for the last two years, all I've heard about is you two bickering back and forth," snaps Laurita. "I've got my own s--t!"

Tell Us: Can Teresa and Joe Gorga's relationship be saved?

This article originally appeared on Usmagazine.com: Real Housewives' Teresa Giudice Insists: "I Don't Need Therapy!"