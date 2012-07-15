Vicki Gunvalson's love tank may be full now that she's in a relationship with new boyfriend Brooks Ayers, but her new man's motives don't sit well with the rest of the Real Housewives of Orange County cast.

Feuding with everyone from Tamra Barney to her own daughter, Brianna, about her budding relationship, Gunvalson can't contain her anger any longer and unloads on the women during part two of the Real Housewives reunion.

As this exclusive preview clip shows, Gunvalson becomes especially agitated when the discussion turns to Gretchen Rossi's boyfriend, Slade Smiley, who helps manage Rossi's career but is not her paid employee. "Is he an opportunist because he's working with you and you have a potential to give him a lifestyle?" Gunvalson, 50, snaps. "You're accusing Brooks of all that, and it's like, look in the mirror."

Later, Barney chimes in to support new ally Rossi: "Brooks' motives are questionable, Vicki. He's a really slick smooth-talker," she reasons. Gunvalson then unleashes her full fury, leading to an epic spat with Rossi and Barney as fellow cast members Alexis Bellino and Heather Dubrow look on in silent horror.

"Do you want me to be dating an a--hole, someone that treats me like crap? What do you want, Tamra?" she bellows. "I have all these people chirping in my ear that he's not good enough, he's an opportunist, he likes me because I'm on a TV show…what if he just likes me because I'm me?! I will find it out. It may take me 20 years, it may take me a lifetime…"

When Rossi argues she's a hypocrite, Gunvalson silences her with one final zinger. "Do you want me to break up with him or can I just find out life on my own now at 50 years old?"

Part two of the explosive Real Housewives of Orange County reunion airs Monday at 8 p.m. (EST) on Bravo.

