Alexis Bellino is ready to open up about her painful history.

The "Real Housewives of Orange County" star looks svelte and fit now, but she's had severe struggles with her weight in the past.

"I suffered from both anorexia and bulimia," the 34-year-old star told E! Online. "It's time to try to help people with something I overcame."

"Someone can be 10 years free of [an eating disorder]. Your life can go back to normal," she continued. "I've been through a lot of therapy over the years."

Still, Bellino knows her recovery is never fully complete. "It's something like alcoholism; Suffering from an eating disorder you can't go, 'I'm cured, I'm completely cured,' but you don't have to practice it.'"

The wife and mother of three said her issues worsened when she was 18 and in college. "I would go days without eating, because it does consume you… I would do both [purging and starving], but mostly purging because I would be out with friends. It's not pretty."

She adds: "You can come through to the other side -- I do not fear a relapse."

