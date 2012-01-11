BARNEGAT LIGHT, N.J. (AP) -- A fishing vessel that appears on a reality TV show was involved in a late-night rescue of someone sent overboard when another boat capsized off New Jersey.

The Coast Guard says one person was killed and a second rescued late Tuesday when the Mandy Ness overturned off Long Beach Island.

Officials say the crew of the Frances Anne heard an emergency transmission, rushed to the scene and took one person aboard.

The Frances Anne is one of four boats featured on the Discovery Channel's "Swords," a show about the quest for swordfish.

The person rescued is in good condition.