LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) -- An Arkansas woman who stars on the TLC reality show "19 Kids and Counting" has suffered a miscarriage after announcing she was expecting her 20th child.

Jim Bob Duggar said in a statement that he and his wife, Michelle, were told at a doctor's appointment Thursday morning that she had miscarried. He says she is resting comfortably at home and asked for privacy.

Michelle Duggar announced last month she was expecting her 20th child in April and had said she wasn't worried, despite the premature birth of their youngest child two years ago. She said last month that she had made it through the first trimester safely.

The reality show chronicles the family's home life. The couple has said they don't use birth control.