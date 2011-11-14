FARGO, N.D. (AP) -- Reality television star JWoww says on her official Twitter account that she was "treated like a criminal" when airport security officers singled her out for a pat-down in North Dakota.

Jenni Farley of MTV's "Jersey Shore" says in multiple tweets that her selection while boarding seemed "odd and deliberate." She says she earlier noticed a Transportation Security Administration officer pointing at her while she was getting coffee at Fargo's Hector International Airport.

Farley says she travels twice a week and never went through that before.

A message left with a TSA spokeswoman was not immediately returned. Messages seeking comment from Farley through her publicist were not immediately returned.

Farley was leaving the North Dakota city after a Saturday night appearance at The Hub, a Fargo nightclub.

