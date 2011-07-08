PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) -- Reality TV star Richard Hatch has filed notice he'll appeal a federal court decision upholding his nine-month prison sentence for failing to pay taxes on his $1 million "Survivor" winnings.

Hatch filed the hand-written appeal notice June 29 in U.S. District Court in Providence, R.I. He is representing himself.

Federal Judge William E. Smith on May 9 rejected Hatch's request to vacate his prison sentence.

Hatch spent more than three years in prison for not paying taxes on the $1 million he won on the first season of "Survivor." He was released in 2009 and ordered to refile his 2000 and 2001 taxes and pay what he owed. A judge in March ruled he never did and returned him to prison.