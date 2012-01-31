Fear not, country music fans: Reba McEntire is alive and well.

The country superstar was the latest A-lister to fall victim to an Internet death hoax, when an erroneous report circulated Monday that the singer had fallen to her death while climbing a mountain in Austria.

The only catch? Originating from a Web site that dubs itself "Global Media News," the report called McEntire an "actress" rather than singer. As McEntire quickly became a trending topic Monday, eagle-eyed readers of the initial report spotted a disclaimer, which declares the site fake.

"This story is 100% fake! This is an entertainment website, and this is a totally fake article based on zero truth and is a complete work of fiction for entertainment purposes" the disclaimer read.

McEntire took to her Twitter page to dispel the rumor Tuesday.

"There is a rumor going around that I died after falling off a mountain in Austria yesterday while shooting a movie," she blogged. "While I would love to be shooting a movie in Austria, I definitely did not fall off a mountain! Nor am I dead! I am alive and kicking!!!"

The country star isn't the only singer to be the subject of a death hoax. Earlier this month, "RIP Cher" became a top trending topic on Twitter, and the 65-year-old entertainer replied to her fans in turn. "Lovelies…I'm not going anywhere till I finish this f--king album," Cher wrote. "The only RIP I know how to do is 'rip it up.'"

