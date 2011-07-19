NEW YORK (AP) -- Unlikely viral video star Rebecca Black has released a follow-up to her first hit, "Friday."

Black's second music video, "My Moment," debuted Monday. In less than 24 hours, it was watched more than 1.9 million times on YouTube. It's also streaming on her website and is available on iTunes.

The video is better produced than her "Friday" video, which amassed more than 160 million views before it was removed from YouTube last week. Black and her team have disputed the rights of the video with Ark Music Factory, the company Black's parents paid $4,000 to produce it.

In "My Moment," the 14-year-old Black revels in her fame, with shots of her on the red carpet, in the studio and basking in newspaper headlines about her.