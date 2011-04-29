Rebecca Black Parties at the MTV O Music Awards
Friday's not the only day when Rebecca Black likes to party!
RELATED: Rebecca and more of the web's biggest sensations
The Internet superstar attended the inaugural MTV O Music Awards on Thursday night. But not only did she attend, she was the special guest host of the Fan Army Party at Las Vegas Golden Nugget Hotel! Not too shabby for her first-ever award show appearance.
Spotlight
We Recommend
- May. 31, 2018 See which stars are expanding their families this year!