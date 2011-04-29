wenn3315430 wenn3315430
Judy Eddy / WENN
Judy Eddy / WENN

Friday's not the only day when Rebecca Black likes to party!

RELATED: Rebecca and more of the web's biggest sensations

The Internet superstar attended the inaugural MTV O Music Awards on Thursday night. But not only did she attend, she was the special guest host of the Fan Army Party at Las Vegas Golden Nugget Hotel! Not too shabby for her first-ever award show appearance.