Rebecca Gayheart is Pregnant with Second Child
Reporting by WENN
Actress Rebecca Gayheart is pregnant with her second child, according to People.com.
Gayheart, 39, will give birth later this year, according to Life & Style magazine.
The actress has been spotted sporting what looks like a baby bump in recent weeks, but opted not to open up about her happy news.
She and husband Eric Dane became first-time parents last year when daughter Billie Beatrice was born.
