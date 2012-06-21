Rebecca Romijn has been forced to make a few sacrifices since she and husband Jerry O'Connell welcomed twins Charlie and Dolly in December 2008.

"I've had to cut down on wine drinking, big time. I'd fall asleep for an hour, and then be wide awake! Every once in a while, I'd toy with the idea of, 'I can be a cool mom: a party girl at night and a mom in the morning.' But I'd regret it every time," she tells the July/August issue of Health. "Because those girls wake up at 6 a.m. no matter what time you come home!"

PHOTOS: Celebrities with twins!

Romijn, 39, adds: "Sleep is so important. But as soon as you become a mother, you're always a little bit awake, because your one ear is always sort of listening."

It's not always easy for Romijn to get a good night's sleep, however, thanks to 38-year-old O'Connell's loud snoring. "I'm constantly rolling him over to get him to stop. And sometimes I hold his nose. It's terrible, but it makes me laugh," she says. "He also says really crazy things in his sleep. He keeps me entertained while he's keeping me awake."

PHOTOS: Hollywood's hottest married couples

Romijn -- who just wrapped her second season of NTSF: SD: SUV on Adult Swim -- also opens up about how she got her body back after giving birth. "After I had my babies and was struggling to lose that last bit of weight, I had to challenge my body in a different way. Bikram yoga was key," she says. "You sweat so much, you'll lose poundage. Though honestly? I dread it every time."

The model and actress tells Health "cardio and yoga" are important ingredients in her "recipe for happiness."

PHOTOS: Incredible post-baby bodies

"I really like listening to music when I'm hiking or exercising," she adds. "I don't like hearing myself breathe. I'm like, 'Am I dying? I think I'm breathing too hard. This is bad. I'm sure this is bad. I should slow down.' I really don't do myself any favors."

This article originally appeared on Usmagazine.com: Rebecca Romijn: I Can't Be "a Party Girl at Night and a Mom in the Morning"