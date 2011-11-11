11/11/11 was a lucky day for Rebecca Romijn and Jerry O'Connell!

The duo, who first said "I do" in 2007, renewed their wedding vows on Friday. "It wasn't anything fancy, but it did fell intimate and surprisingly emotional. And comfy," Romijn, 39, told Us Weekly.

"Anytime the clock says 11:11, we think of each other and our two [2-year-old twin] daughters [Charlie and Dolly] and we usually text each other," the former Ugly Betty star said. "It's a nice reminder of family, and it happens twice a day!"

"It seemed natural to renew our vows at 11:11 a.m. on 11th St. and 11th Ave. [Friday] mooring," she explained.

Her one request? "That be both wear corduroy, the fabric of 11/11/11!"

O'Connell, 37, gave Romijn "Swarovski crystal Lulu Guinness clutch to commemorate the occasion," she told Us. "I never thought Swarovski and corduroy would go together, but this morning they did!"

