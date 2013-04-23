Rebel Wilson's trademark tracksuits are a thing of the past! At the Apr. 22 premiere of her new movie Pain & Gain in Hollywood, the 27-year-old rocked an embellished knee-length Theia dress. The Australian actress completed her red hot look with silver Aldo shoes, Lorraine Schwartz jewelry and an Irene D clutch.

PHOTOS: Rebel Wilson's funniest moments

Pain & Gain is based on a series of 1999 Miami New Times articles about a group of criminals -- many of them bodybuilders -- who often kidnapped, extorted, tortured and murdered their victims.

PHOTOS: Funniest female stars in Hollywood

"I loved that it was a true crime story. I'd never done one," Wilson told Us Weekly of the film, which also stars Mark Wahlberg and Dwayne Johnson. "You read the court transcripts and you find out it really is 100 percent truth, so it's really fascinating."

PHOTOS: Hunky, shirtless stars

Unlike her beefy costars, Wilson didn't change her workout routine. "The guys had to play bodybuilders, so all the attention was on them," she told Us. "I just watched!"

Directed by Michael Bay, Pain & Gain is in theaters Apr. 26.

This article originally appeared on Usmagazine.com: Rebel Wilson Gets Glam Makeover for Pain & Gain Premiere