But of course there was a nip-slip at Sunday's MTV Movie Awards! This one, however, was fake and scripted by the evening's hostess Rebel Wilson. Towards the end of the eventful evening, the voluptuous Pitch Perfect actress, 27, spoke to the crowd in Culver City, Calif. about body image issues in Hollywood. Wearing a padded, sequined and slightly sheer gown, the Australian comic star "suffered" an R-rated wardrobe malfunction -- revealing not one but huge prosthetic rubber nipples on the left side of her chest.

Other highlights for the first-time hostess: A spirited opening number with her Pitch Perfect castmates (minus Anna Kendrick), in which Wilson, clad in a leather dominatrix outfit, covered Miley Cyrus' "The Climb," Eminem's "Lose Yourself" and Alicia Keys' "Girl on Fire"; a Les Miserables spoof, in which Wilson crashes Anne Hathaway's "I Dreamed a Dream" moment; a casting coach joke with Megan Fox as the punchline, not to mention lascivious cracks about her crushes Channing Tatum and Zac Efron.

Wilson also won her own awards during the evening, including Breakthrough Performance and Best Musical Moment, both for Pitch Perfect. "I only do acting for these awards," she joked. "And for cash money."

