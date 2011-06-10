NEW YORK (AP) -- A record label that singer-guitarist Joan Jett and 1970s bandmate Cherie Currie are suing to stop the release of a tribute album in homage to their early punk band says the recording was made "with the best of intentions" to raise funds for cancer research.

Main Man Records said Friday it had not received a copy of the lawsuit filed in Manhattan, but said it would vigorously defend itself.

The two-disc album, "Take It or Leave It: A Tribute to the Queens of Noise," features covers of songs by the Runaways, which launched the careers of Jett and Currie. It's supposed to be released June 28.

Jett and Currie say in their lawsuit that the Easton, N.J.-based record label used their names to promote the album without their permission.